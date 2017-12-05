 »   »   » Kunal Jaisingh, Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash & Others Mourn The Loss Of Actor Shashi Kapoor!

Shashi Kapoor, the embodiment of romance and charm who wooed the top leading ladies of the '70s and '80s on the silver screen and captivated millions of fans, passed away on Monday evening. He was 79.

The actor-producer breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Television stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shubhangi Atre, Kunal Jaisingh among others pay condolence.

Here's how they reacted to the legendary star's demise...