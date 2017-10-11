 »   »   » Kunal Jaisingh, Suyyash & Other TV Stars Remember Fav Characters Of Amitabh Bachchan On His B’day

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary actor of Indian cinema has seen more than a few decades in the Indian film industry and has portrayed many different roles and looks. Amitabh has earned for himself a name, fame and has done few Hollywood movies too. Amitabh has got a series of awards and is also the first Asian actor who got his wax model statue in Madame Tussaud's in London.
This legendary actor sings, dances to romantic tunes, scares us and makes us cry while showing the pain of his characters so amazingly. He has showcased many different looks for his movies and characters. On his birthday, television celebrities reveal their favourite looks of Amitabh Bachchan which made him even more dramatic and real for his characters.
Kunal Jaisingh
The character of Amitji in Agneepath and his look portrayed in this movie was commendable. Amitabh even won the National Film Award for Best Actor for this movie. Amitabh to give his character more real feeling, experimented with his voice as well.
The look of Amitabh's character was well worked on, he had to wear dark eye Kajal to show in depth in his eyes expressing grave anger residing in his character's soul.
Suyyash Rai
One of the most famous movie of its time was Shahenshah. A man full of anger, avenge and revenge and he own the name Shahenshah too. The attire of Amitabh and his look was very much critically appreciated as it was way too unique for that time.
The costume was very heavy but Amitabh being a professionlist wore it without any ifs and buts. The arm of the costume alone weighed around 18 kilos.
Manish Goplani
Amitji played an indian Coolie, with the simplicity, attitude and anger for the rich who made them suffer so much. Amitabh gives justice to the look and the accent of a coolie in every manner. Amitabh portrayed a role in his movie, Coolie and Deewar.
Yuvika Chaudhary
Eklavya is a royal guard of Rajasthan king and his dynasty. Amitabh portrays the role of a Rajasthani Guard in a Rajsthani Attire and Rajasthani Turban with beard and mustache as a Rajasthani would have. His accent throughout the movie is typical Rajasthani which never let anyone feel that Amitabh is not from Rajasthan.
Tanya Sharma
It is so difficult for an person to sit in the dressing room for hours just for his makeup. Only a professional actor like Amitabh could handle the stress and make alive a character of 12 years old boy.
Amitabh justified his character of a 12 year old boy struggling with a disease yet doing all the kiddish activities a child would want to do. Amitji in Paa was superb.
Mahika Sharma
Amitabh's most creative look is seen in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. A bizarre costume and a strange Hat with long feathers gave Amitabh's fans a shocking surprise and his look became the talk of the town.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Amitabh with a pony tail, yes that's the look Amitabh was seen showing off in his movie, 'Cheeni Kum' An old chef, who is arrogant, rude, egoistic and a pompous man with a pony tail who has never been with any girl other than his aged mother.
Manu Punjabi
Khuda Gawah is a movie based on tribe in Afghanistan. Amitabh played the role of an Afghani, and his look and costume were designed according to Afghanistan traditions. Wearing the costumes of Afghanistan, Amitabh looked like one.
The most amazing thing about the movie was Amitabh's language accent which not only matched his costume and look but was authentic like any Afghani.