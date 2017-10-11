 »   »   » Kunal Jaisingh, Suyyash & Other TV Stars Remember Fav Characters Of Amitabh Bachchan On His B’day

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary actor of Indian cinema has seen more than a few decades in the Indian film industry and has portrayed many different roles and looks. Amitabh has earned for himself a name, fame and has done few Hollywood movies too. Amitabh has got a series of awards and is also the first Asian actor who got his wax model statue in Madame Tussaud's in London.

This legendary actor sings, dances to romantic tunes, scares us and makes us cry while showing the pain of his characters so amazingly. He has showcased many different looks for his movies and characters. On his birthday, television celebrities reveal their favourite looks of Amitabh Bachchan which made him even more dramatic and real for his characters.