 »   »   » Kunal Verma & Puja Banerjee Get Engaged;Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Shashank Vyas & Others Attend

Television actors Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee got engaged yesterday (August 16). Puja had earlier revealed that her engagement ceremony will be a grand event, but will be a private affair.
Puja was seen wearing a beautiful blue-pink lehenga that was designed by Rohit Verma, who was also present at the engagement ceremony. The event was attended by Puja's close friends from the industry - Shashank Vyas, Anita Hassanandani, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan and others. Have a look at a few pictures of Kunal and Puja's engagement ceremony ...
Shweta Rohira With Puja
Shweta Rohira shared the picture snapped with Puja and wrote, "Congratulationssss my darling my Pagli @banerjeepuja super happy for you today 😘🤗 #friendslikefamily #friendsengagement #superhappy #blessed #theclub #pujabanerjee #kunalverma #shwetarohira."
Puja & Kunal Engagement Ceremony
Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Shashank Vyas and Bharti Singh shared pictures from Puja and Kunal's grand engagement ceremony.
Kunal & Puja Dance
Puja and Kunal were seen enjoying and dancing their heart out for Bollywood numbers like - ‘Gandi baat', ‘Soch na sake', ‘Main tera boyfriend' and ‘Hasi ban gaye' to name a few.
Anita With Kunal & Puja
Anita shared a picture snapped with Kunal and Puja, and congratulated the couple. She captioned the picture, "@banerjeepuja ❤️❤️❤️ #kunal Congratulations."
Anita With Her Gang
She also shared a picture snapped with Raj Singh Arora, PujaGor, Adaa Khan, Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri and captioned, "MadMan @rajsingharora_actor and the lovely ladies! @adaakhann @poojagor @priyankavikasskalantri."
Wedding Date
Puja had earlier said that they are yet to decide on the wedding date. She was quoted as saying, "We will decide on the wedding date on 16th itself. We will get married by this year or maybe next year."
Puja & Kunal
Puja and Kunal have been in relationship for around nine years. The actress also revealed that it was she who proposed Kunal. (In Pic: Shashank Vyas and Puja)