 »   »   » Kunal Verma & Puja Banerjee Get Engaged;Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Shashank Vyas & Others Attend

Television actors Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee got engaged yesterday (August 16). Puja had earlier revealed that her engagement ceremony will be a grand event, but will be a private affair.

Puja was seen wearing a beautiful blue-pink lehenga that was designed by Rohit Verma, who was also present at the engagement ceremony. The event was attended by Puja's close friends from the industry - Shashank Vyas, Anita Hassanandani, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan and others. Have a look at a few pictures of Kunal and Puja's engagement ceremony ...