 »   »   » Lata Mangeshkar Is Missing The Kapil Sharma Show, Wishes Kapil A Speedy Recovery!

The Kapil Sharma Show has been taken off temporarily. The actor is on a damage control mode. The show is being missed by the viewers as well as a few celebrities.
We had recently reported about the comedian, Sunil Pal, who was upset with The Kapil Sharma Show going off air. Now, the singer, Lata Mangeshkar says that she is missing The Kapil Sharma Show and wishes Kapil, a speedy recovery.
Lata Mangeshkar Is Missing The Kapil Sharma Show
Taking to DNA, the legendary singer said, "He brought so much happiness and laughter into every home. It's truly disappointing to hear that his show is no longer going to be telecast."
Lata Mangeshkar Wishes Kapil A Speedy Recovery
Lata ji further added, "I wish him a quick recovery and I hope the show returns soon."
Kapil Wanted Lata Ji To Be The Guest Of The Show
Kapil shares a good rapport with Lata ji and has insisted her to be the guest of his show. But she says that she prefers to watch it than be part of it.
Kapil Responds To The Singer’s Message
Kapil, who is in Bengaluru, was quoted by DNA as saying, "I want Lata didi to know that the show is coming back stronger than ever."
Kapil Promises To Return Stronger Than Ever
He further added, "I am here at an Ayurvedic clinic for 40 days of healing. I am already feeling the change in me. I promise I will come back stronger than ever."