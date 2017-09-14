 »   »   » Lata Mangeshkar Is Missing The Kapil Sharma Show, Wishes Kapil A Speedy Recovery!

The Kapil Sharma Show has been taken off temporarily. The actor is on a damage control mode. The show is being missed by the viewers as well as a few celebrities.

We had recently reported about the comedian, Sunil Pal, who was upset with The Kapil Sharma Show going off air. Now, the singer, Lata Mangeshkar says that she is missing The Kapil Sharma Show and wishes Kapil, a speedy recovery.