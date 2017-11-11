 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss Drops Down; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Bounces Back To Top 10 Slot!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 44 (October 28 - November 3) are here. Zee TV has bounced back to the top one slot, pushing Colors TV to the second place. Star Plus occupies the third place, while Sony TV drops to the fourth place.

Among shows, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third place, while its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has gained the number one spot. Bigg Boss 11, which was back on top 10 slot last week, has once again dropped down to the 12th spot. Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has bounced back to the top 10 slot.

Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart Zee TV tops the TRP chart, thanks to the top three shows - Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Top Three Shows On TRP Chart While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied third place with 2.8 TRP ratings, its spin-off has managed to get 3.1 ratings and is topping the TRP chart. Lil' Champs has occupied the second place with 3.0 ratings. New Entries On TRP Chart Star Bharat's Kya Haal Mr Paanchal has entered the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 20th place with 1.7 TRP ratings. Colors' show, Chandrakanta, which was out of TRP chart last week, has occupied 19th place and has managed to get 1.7 ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that was out of top 10 slot, has bounced back. The show has managed to occupy eight place, with 2.3 ratings. Looks like the leap has worked for the show! Bigg Boss 11 Bigg Boss 11 has dropped down from 9th spot to the 12th place. Both weekdays and weekend shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 and Ek Deewana Tha's ratings have dropped to 0.2 and 0.6, respectively. The new show, Haasil has got 1.0 ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has managed to get 0.8 ratings, Chandra Nandni and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji have managed to get 1.2 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Zee TV - 443982

2. Colors - 410856

3. Star Plus - 356148

4. Sony TV - 334106

5. Star Bharat - 316666

6. SAB TV - 285031

7. Sony Pal - 188157

8. &TV - 150009

9. Zee Anmol - 146688

10. Rishtey - 108878

Top 20 Shows

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6932

2. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6557

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6224

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6213

5. Jio Kbc Play Along Special Week (Sony TV) - 5424

6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5307

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5220

8. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5174

9. Udaan (Colors) - 5170

10. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 4755

11. Zindagi Ki Mahek (Zee TV) - 4712

12. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4386

13. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4320

14. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4302

15. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4206

16. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4153

17. Super Dancer (Sony TV) - 4130

18. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 3840

19. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3729

20. Kya Haal Mr Paanchal (Star Bharat) - 3676

