 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors' Shows KKK 8 & Mahakali On Top 5 Slot; TKSS Is Back On TRP Chart!

Latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 31 (July 29 - August 4) are here. Star Plus has been pushed down to the second slot by Colors TV, thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Mahakali and Shakti. Zee TV and Sony TV maintain their third and fourth positions, respectively.

Among the shows, Zee TV's Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs continues to top the TRP chart. Khatron Ke Khiladi has managed to maintain the second place, while Mahakali has dropped down, but has managed to occupy the fifth slot. Read on to know more...

Colors’ Shows: KKK 8, Mahakali & Shakti Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 strikes the right chord of the audiences as it manages to occupy the second place with 3.2 ratings, while Mahakali has dropped down to the fifth place (2.8 ratings). Shakti has bounced back to the fourth place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Fear Files, YRKKH, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya YRKKH, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, which have been ruling the TRP charts since a long time, have been pushed by the Colors' shows to the 6th, 7th and 8th positions, respectively. Fear Files that was at the fifth place has dropped down to the 10th place. The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is still struggling to find a constant place on the TRP chart. The show that had vanished from the TRP charts, is back at the 18th place with 1.7 ratings. New Entries: Dil Se Dil Tak & Sasural Simar Ka Dil Se Dil Tak is back on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 19th place with 1.7 ratings, while Sasural Simar Ka has surprisingly entered the TRP chart. SSK has managed to get 1.7 TRP ratings. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 All eyes are on Barun Sobti and Shivaani Tomar's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Even after bringing in look changes and introducing a marriage sequence, the show has not impressed the audiences. The show has managed to remain constant with 1.0 ratings. Sony’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts The controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki remains constant with 0.8 TRP ratings, while Beyhadh has shown slight improvement with 0.6 ratings. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's also remains constant with 0.4 ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji's ratings saw a slight drop. The show has managed to get 1.2 ratings, while Love Ka Hai Intezaar remained constant with 0.4 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 429820

2. STAR Plus - 411654

3. Zee TV - 381307

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 295538

5. SONY SAB - 280299

6. Life OK - 228601

7. &TV - 156925

8. Sony Pal - 156037

9. Zee Anmol - 152104

10. Rishtey - 147210

Top 20 Shows

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 7647

2. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 6975

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah(Sony SAB) - 6277

4. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 6094

5. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 6088

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5914

7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5774

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5660

9. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5175

10. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 5029

11. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4955

12. Shani (Colors) - 4536

13. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 4502

14. Udaan (Colors) - 4385

15. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4134

16. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4094

17. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3919

18. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 3868

19. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3781

20. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3669