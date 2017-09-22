 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops; KBC 9, Kumkum Bhagya & KKK 8 Are Top 3 Shows This Week

The TRP/BARC ratings of week 37 (September 9-September 15) are here. Star Plus retains its first position. Sony TV occupies the second position, pushing Colors TV to the fourth place; thanks to Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Zee TV has occupied the third spot.

Among the shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi have occupied the first three positions. Read on...



Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 brings Sony TV to the second spot. The show has managed to occupy the first place with 3.5 TRP ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya has bounced back to the second spot. Well, looks like the makers' decision of bringing Pragya back on the show has worked well! The show has managed to get 3.3 ratings. Its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya maintains its sixth place, with 2.8 TRP ratings. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was at the second place, has dropped down to the third spot. Rohit Shetty's show has managed to get 3.0 TRP ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the ninth place, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has maintained its 12th place. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 1.9 ratings, respectively. New Entry Colors' show, Dil Se Dil Tak has entered the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 17th place, with 1.7 TRP ratings. Sony TV’s Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular shows, Beyhadh saw a slight drop in ratings (0.4 TRP ratings). Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai managed to get 0.8 ratings, while The Drama Company fetched 1.0 TRP Ratings. Star Plus’ Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 saw a slight increase in its ratings to 1.1 TRP ratings, while Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya saw a drop in its ratings (1.1 TRP ratings). Love Ka Hai Intezaar remained constant with 0.4 TRP.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 409111

2. Sony Entertainment Television - 396037

3. Zee TV - 383840

4. Colors - 374853

5. SAB TV - 278795

6. Star Bharat - 277765

7. &TV - 167123

8. Sony Pal - 158482

9. Zee Anmol - 151173

10. Rishtey - 107976

Top 20 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 7693

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7176

3. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 6667

4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6333

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6326

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6240

7. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5320

8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5115

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 4994

10. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4892

11. Udaan (Colors) - 4682

12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4235

13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4004

14. Shani (Colors) - 3902

15. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3894

16. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3770

17. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3757

18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3749

19. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3702

20. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3622