 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops; KBC 9, Kumkum Bhagya & KKK 8 Are Top 3 Shows This Week

The TRP/BARC ratings of week 37 (September 9-September 15) are here. Star Plus retains its first position. Sony TV occupies the second position, pushing Colors TV to the fourth place; thanks to Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Zee TV has occupied the third spot.
Among the shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi have occupied the first three positions. Read on...
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 brings Sony TV to the second spot. The show has managed to occupy the first place with 3.5 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has bounced back to the second spot. Well, looks like the makers decision of bringing Pragya back on the show has worked well! The show has managed to get 3.3 ratings. It's spin-off, Kundali Bhagya maintains its sixth place, with 2.8 TRP ratings.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 8
Khatron Ke Khiladi which was at the second place has dropped down to the third spot. Rohit Shetty's show has managed to get 3.0 TRP ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the ninth place, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has maintained its 12th place. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
New Entry
Colors' show, Dil Se Dil Tak has entered the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 17th place, with 1.7 TRP ratings.
Sony TV’s Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Sony TV's popular shows, Beyhadh saw a slight drop in ratings (0.4 TRP ratings). Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai managed to get 0.8 ratings, while The Drama Company fetched 1.0 TRP Ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 409111
2. Sony Entertainment Television - 396037
3. Zee TV - 383840
4. Colors - 374853
5. SAB TV - 278795
6. Star Bharat - 277765
7. &TV - 167123
8. Sony Pal - 158482
9. Zee Anmol - 151173
10. Rishtey - 107976
Top 20 Shows
1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 7693
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7176
3. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 6667
4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6333
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6326
6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6240
7. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5320
8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5115
9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 4994
10. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4892
11. Udaan (Colors) - 4682
12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4235
13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4004
14. Shani (Colors) - 3902
15. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3894
16. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3770
17. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3757
18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3749
19. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3702
20. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3622