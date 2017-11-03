 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Kumkum Bhagya Top The TRP Chart; Bigg Boss Is Back On Top 10 Slot!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 43 (October 21 - October 27) are here. Colors TV has bounced back to the top one slot, while Star Plus remains at the fourth position. Zee TV has dropped down to the second place and Sony TV occupies the third position.

Among shows, Kumkum Bhagya has gained the number one position, while Kaun Banega Crorepati has dropped down to the second place. Bigg Boss 11, which had dropped to the 12th place last week, is back on top 10 slot.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya occupies the number one slot. The show has managed to get 3.1 ratings. While its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya, has managed to occupy the third place with 3.0 TRP ratings. Kaun Banega Crorepati Kumkum Bhagya has pushed Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 to the second place. The show manages to get 3.0 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 11 Bigg Boss 11, which was at 12th place last week, is back on top 10 slot. The show has managed to occupy 9th place. Both weekdays and weekend episodes have managed to get 2.0 TRP ratings. YRKKH & YHM Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have maintained its ratings (2.5 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively). The former is at fifth place, the latter has managed to occupy 17th place. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular shows, Beyhadh has seen slight increase in its ratings (0.5 TRP ratings), while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 remain unchanged with 0.3 ratings. The new show, Ek Deewana Tha, has managed to get 1.0 TRP ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Chandra Nandni and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji remain unchanged in its ratings. TGILC has managed to get 0.7 ratings, Chandra Nandni and TSMSP has got 1.2 TRP ratings each.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 410356

2. Zee TV - 377886

3. Sony TV - 354255

4. STAR Plus - 324428

5. SAB TV - 301854

6. STAR Bharat - 299002

7. Sony Pal - 178911

8. &TV - 152958

9. Zee Anmol - 144317

10. Rishtey - 111840

Top 20 Shows

1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6912

2. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6703

3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6626

4. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5594

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5516

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5487

7. Udaan (Colors) - 5140

8. Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) 4681

9. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4500

10. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 4293

11. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 4273

12. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4208

13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4201

14. Mahek (Zee TV) - 4076

15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4058

16. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 3993

17. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 3904

18. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 3783

19. Shani (Colors) - 3782

20. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3610