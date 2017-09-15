 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Replaces Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 At Top 1 Spot!

The TRP/BARC ratings of week 36 (September 2-September 8) are here. Star Plus has bounced back to the first position. Colors TV has occupied the second spot, while Zee TV has managed to occupy the third place. Sony TV has dropped down to the fourth place.

Among the shows, Sony TV's game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has managed to impress the audiences. The show has occupied the first place, while Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has dropped down to the second spot.

KBC 9 Replaces KKK 8 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 becomes the most viewed and soars up to top one spot. The show has managed to get 3.1 TRP ratings. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has dropped to the second place with 3.0 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya retains the third place with 2.9 TRP ratings, while its spin-off has got 2.6 ratings and managed to occupy the sixth place. YRKKH & YHM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen slight improvement as the show has managed to occupy eighth place with 2.5 TRP ratings. YHM has managed to occupy 12th place with 1.9 ratings. New Entries L/T Micromax Cup - 17 T20 Sl Vs Ind that was telecast on DD National has occupied 15th place. Zee TV's show, Piya Albela has managed to occupy 19th place with 1.5 TRP ratings. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan Vanishes From The TRP Chart Colors' popular show, Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, which was at 19th place last week, has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.2 ratings. Sony TV’s Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh remained constant with 0.5 TRP ratings. New show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has managed to get 1.0 ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Show That Are Not On TRP Chart Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 saw a slight drop in its ratings (1.0 TRP ratings), while Love Ka Hai Intezaar and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya remained constant with 0.4 TRP ratings 1.2 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 394853

2. Colors - 384353

3. Zee TV - 370015

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 364056

5. Star Bharat - 291353

6. Sony SAB - 273684

7. Zee Anmol - 172171

8. &TV - 162519

9. Sony Pal - 148479

10. Rishtey - 113500

Top 20 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6797

2. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 6700

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6398

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6128

5. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6011

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5669

7. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5626

8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5612

9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4763

10. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 4620

11. Udaan (Colors) - 4295

12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4143

13. Shani (Colors) - 4036

14. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3950

15. L/T Micromax Cup - 17 T20 Sl/Ind (DD National) - 3910

16. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3838

17. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3659

18. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3574

19. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3261

20. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3257