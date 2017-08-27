 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: KKK 8 Tops The TRP Chart; Kumkum Bhagya Back On Top 5 Slot; TKSS Out Of TRP Race

The latest TRP/BARC ratings of week 33 (August 12-August 18) are here. Colors TV is again back on top slot, thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 8! The show has beaten Zee TV's Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya that was at the 7th place is back on top five slot, while Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is out of the TRP race, as it is not seen even on top 20 slot! Read on to know more...

KKK 8 Beats Lil Champs! Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 takes the top one slot pushing Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs that has been ruling the TRP charts since the long time. KKK 8 has managed to get 3.3 ratings, while Lil Champs has got 3.2 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kundali Bhagya is ahead of Kumkum Bhagya in TRP race. Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth slot with 2.7 ratings, while Kumkum Bhagya has seen some improvement as it has occupied the 5th place (previous week - 7th place) with 2.6 TRP ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Looks like Kriti and Naksh's marriage drama didn't impress the audiences as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down from 6th to 7th place. The show has managed to get 2.5 ratings. Kapil Sharma Show FALLS down again in the TRP | FilmiBeat The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is out of TRP race! The show which vanished from the TRP chart last week, is struggling to find place on the TRP chart. The show managed to maintain constant (1.5) ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and Love Ka Hai Intezaar remained constant with 1.0 and 0.4 ratings, respectively. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya saw a slight improvement. The show managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's shows Pehredaar Piya Ki and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi too, remained constant with 0.8, and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively. Beyhadh saw a drop in its ratings. The show managed to get 0.5 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 414753

2. Star Plus - 409961

3. Zee TV - 379772

4. Sony SAB - 288468

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 280912

6. Life Ok - 215349

7. &TV - 164278

8. Sony Pal - 156309

9. Zee Anmol - 145461

10. Rishtey - 133455



Top 20 Shows

1. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 7213

2. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 7060

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 5943

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5854

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5827

6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5655

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5414

8. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5286

9. Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5211

10. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4681

11. Shani (Colors) - 4510

12. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4365

13. Udaan (Colors) - 4333

14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4288

15. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 4137

16. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4125

17. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 4037

18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3869

19. Kasam (Colors) - 3737

20. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3669

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Fans Happy As Pragya Is Alive; Sriti Jha Excited To Play Double Role!