 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH Climb Up The TRP Chart; TKSS Is Back On Top 20 Slot!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings of week 34 (August 19-August 25) are here. Colors TV, Star Plus and Zee TV have managed to remain constant at their first, second and third places, respectively.

Among the shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have climbed up the TRP chart. The Kapil Sharma Show, which has vanished from the TRP chart since past two weeks, is back on top 20 slot. Read on to know more...

KKK 8 & Lil Champs Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs have managed to retain its top two slots. KKK 8 tops the TRP chart with 3.3 ratings, while Lil Champs has occupied the second slot with 3.0 TRP ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Its spin-off Kundalu Bhagya has dropped down to the 8th place with 2.4 ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus' popular show which had dropped down from top 5 slot is back. The show has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.6 ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show Although The Kapil Sharma Show is back on TRP chart, the show is still struggling to retain its top 5 slot! The show has managed to grab 1.6 TRP ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen improvement as the show has climbed up the TRP chart. The show which was at the 14th place has occupied 11th place, this week with 2.0 TRP ratings. New Entry New entry on the TRP chart is Big Zee Entertainment Awards. The awards event occupied the 18th place and managed to get 1.7 ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has seen slight improvement as it has managed to get 1.1 TRP ratings, while Love Ka Hai Intezaar remained constant with 0.4 ratings. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya saw a slight improvement. The show managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's shows Pehredaar Piya Ki, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Beyhadh saw a small drop in its ratings. The show managed to get 0.7, 0.3 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 413873

2. Star Plus - 411251

3. Zee TV - 370390

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 277671

5. SONY SAB - 270886

6. Life Ok - 213162

7. Zee Anmol - 170975

8. &TV - 166519

9. Sony Pal - 150801

10. Rishtey - 130780

Top 20 Shows

1. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 7261

2. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6726

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6082

4. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5843

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5771

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) - 5651

7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5441

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5264

9. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5066

10. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4733

11. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4465

12. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4338

13. Shani (Colors) - 4267

14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4249

15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4026

16. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3902

17. Udaan (Colors) - 3885

18. Big Zee Entertainment Awards (Zee TV) - 3838

19. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 3816

20. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3769