 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH Climb Up The TRP Chart; TKSS Is Back On Top 20 Slot!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings of week 34 (August 19-August 25) are here. Colors TV, Star Plus and Zee TV have managed to remain constant at their first, second and third places, respectively.
Among the shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have climbed up the TRP chart. The Kapil Sharma Show, which has vanished from the TRP chart since past two weeks, is back on top 20 slot. Read on to know more...
KKK 8 & Lil Champs
Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs have managed to retain their positions in top two slots. KKK 8 tops the TRP chart with 3.3 ratings, while Lil Champs has occupied the second slot with 3.0 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the 8th place with 2.4 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Star Plus' popular show which had dropped down from the top 5 slot is back. The show has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.6 ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show
Although The Kapil Sharma Show is back on TRP chart, the show is still struggling to retain its position in the top 5 slot! The show has managed to grab 1.6 TRP ratings.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen improvement as the show has climbed up the TRP chart. The show which was at the 14th place has occupied 11th place, this week with 2.0 TRP ratings.
New Entry
New entry on the TRP chart is Big Zee Entertainment Awards. The awards event occupied the 18th place and managed to get 1.7 ratings.
Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has seen slight improvement as it has managed to get 1.1 TRP ratings, while Love Ka Hai Intezaar remain constant with 0.4 ratings. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya saw a slight improvement. The show managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 413873
2. Star Plus - 411251
3. Zee TV - 370390
4. Sony Entertainment Television - 277671
5. SONY SAB - 270886
6. Life Ok - 213162
7. Zee Anmol - 170975
8. &TV - 166519
9. Sony Pal - 150801
10. Rishtey - 130780
Top 20 Shows
1. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 7261
2. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6726
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6082
4. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5843
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5771
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) - 5651
7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5441
8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5264
9. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5066
10. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4733
11. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4465
12. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4338
13. Shani (Colors) - 4267
14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4249
15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4026
16. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3902
17. Udaan (Colors) - 3885
18. Big Zee Entertainment Awards (Zee TV) - 3838
19. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 3816
20. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3769