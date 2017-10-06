 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Beats Kumkum Bhagya; Tu Aashiqui Enters The TRP Chart

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 39 (September 23- September 29) are here. Star Plus is back on top slot. Colors TV has occupied the second spot, while Zee TV is at the third place. Sony TV has retained its fourth place.

Among channels Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 retains it top spot. Kundali Bhagya overtakes Kumkum Bhagya. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has managed to occupy the fourth place.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 384979

2. Colors - 368820

3. Zee TV - 367046

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 360545

5. Sony SAB - 258587

6. Star Bharat - 252423

7. Sony Pal - 156361

8. &TV - 152123

9. Zee Anmol - 143325

10. DD National - 110624

Top 20 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati - 6676

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6262

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5892

4. Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain in Spain (Colors) - 5682

5. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5454

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5017

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 4833

8. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 4769

9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4713

10. Udaan (Colors) - 4661

11. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4549

12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 3936

13. Mahasangam Saptah - Mahek/Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3893

14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3804

15. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3544

16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3313

17. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) - 3260

18. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 3231

19. Shani (Colors) - 3110

20. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 3058