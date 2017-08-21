 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Mahakali, YRKKH & Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down; TKSS Vanishes From The TRP Chart!

Latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 32 (August 5-August 11) are here. Star Plus is back on top slot, while Colors TV and Zee TV occupy the third and fourth places, respectively.

Among the shows, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 continues to rule the TRP chart. The shows are at the first and second places, with 3.3 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya Looks like Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off has impressed the viewers. The show has managed to beat Kumkum Bhagya and occupied the 4th spot with 2.6 ratings. Mahakali, Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH YRKKH, Kumkum Bhagya and Mahakali have dropped down to the 6th, 7th and 10th places. While YRKKH managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has got 2.5 ratings. Mahakali has managed to get 2.0 ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show Vanishes The Kapil Sharma Show, which was at the 18th place, has vanished from the TRP chart, this week. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings. New Entry Zee TV's show Piya Albela is new entry on the TRP chart this week. The show has occupied 20th place with 1.6 TRP ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Star Plus' shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya and Love Ka Hai Intezaar are constant with 1.0, 1.2 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's shows Pehredaar Piya Ki, Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi too, remained constant with 0.8, 0.6 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 399274

2. Colors - 394085

3. Zee TV - 362506

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 293977

5. Sony SAB - 291129

6. Life OK - 215052

7. Sony Pal - 158009

8. & TV - 156354

9. Zee Anmol - 143898

10. Rishtey - 123516

Top 20 Shows

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 7366

2. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 6903

3. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 6135

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5847

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 5780

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5734

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5525

8. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5105

9. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 4769

10. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4631

11. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4361

12. Shani (Colors) - 4270

13. Udaan (Colors) - 4236

14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4216

15. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4113

16. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3918

17. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3894

18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3767

19. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3712

20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3445