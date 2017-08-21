 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Mahakali, YRKKH & Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down; TKSS Vanishes From The TRP Chart!

Latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 32 (August 5-August 11) are here. Star Plus is back on top slot, while Colors TV and Zee TV occupy the third and fourth places, respectively.
Among the shows, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 continues to rule the TRP chart. The shows are at the first and second places, with 3.3 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kundali Bhagya
Looks like Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off has impressed the viewers. The show has managed to beat Kumkum Bhagya and occupied the 4th spot with 2.6 ratings.
Mahakali, Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH
YRKKH, Kumkum Bhagya and Mahakali have dropped down to the 6th, 7th and 10th places. While YRKKH managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has got 2.5 ratings. Mahakali has managed to get 2.0 ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show Vanishes
The Kapil Sharma Show, which was at the 18th place, has vanished from the TRP chart, this week. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.
New Entry
Zee TV's show Piya Albela is new entry on the TRP chart this week. The show has occupied 20th place with 1.6 TRP ratings.
Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya and Love Ka Hai Intezaar are constant with 1.0, 1.2 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 399274
2. Colors - 394085
3. Zee TV - 362506
4. Sony Entertainment Television - 293977
5. Sony SAB - 291129
6. Life OK - 215052
7. Sony Pal - 158009
8. & TV - 156354
9. Zee Anmol - 143898
10. Rishtey - 123516
Top 20 Shows
1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 7366
2. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 6903
3. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 6135
4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5847
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 5780
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5734
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5525
8. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5105
9. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 4769
10. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4631
11. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4361
12. Shani (Colors) - 4270
13. Udaan (Colors) - 4236
14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4216
15. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4113
16. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3918
17. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3894
18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3767
19. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3712
20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3445