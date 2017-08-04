 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Shocking! KKK 8, Mahakali Push YRKKH & Kumkum Bhagya Down; TKSS Vanishes!

Latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 30 (July 22 - July 28) are here. Star Plus continues to rule the TRP chart. While Colors TV has replaced Zee TV at the second place, Sony TV maintains its fourth slot.

Among shows, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs continues to rule the TRP chart. The new season of Colors' stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Mahakali have fared well. Shockingly, these two shows have pushed other top shows to the bottom slot.

New Entries: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 & Mahakali Colors two new shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Mahakali had a rocking start and have occupied the second and the third place, respectively. While KKK 8 has managed to get 3.3 ratings, Mahakali has got 2.9 TRP ratings. Kundali Bhagya & Kumkum Bhagya Drop Down The Colors' new shows have pushed Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to the bottom. Kumkum Bhagya that has been ruling the TRP chart, has dropped down to the 8th place with 2.5 ratings, while its spin-off Kudali Bhagya has occupied the 6th place with 2.7 TRP ratings. New Entry: Fear Files Another new entry to the TRP chart is Zee TV's Fear Files. The show has managed to get 2.8 TRP ratings and has occupied the 5th place. The Kapil Sharma Show Vanishes With the entry of new shows, The Kapil Sharma Show which has been fluctuating on the TRP chart, has shockingly, vanished! The show has managed to get 0.9 ratings! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have to do something with the track to attract the viewers. The show has dropped to the 18th slot and has managed to get 1.8 ratings. Ishqbaaz Ishqbaaz, which was at the 10th spot last week, has dropped down to the 14th place. The show has managed to get 2.0 ratings. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar's show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is still struggling to enter the TRP chart. The show saw a slight drop in the ratings, this week (1.0 ratings). Sony TV's Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony's controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki has managed to get 0.8 TRP ratings, while Beyhadh has got 0.5 ratings. Compared to the previous week, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's ratings have dropped slightly (0.4). Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji's ratings saw a rise from 0.7 to 1.4 ratings, while Love Ka Hai Intezaar remained constant with 0.4 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 406906

2. Colors - 406427

3. Zee TV - 397441

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 283749

5. SONY SAB - 276979

6. Life Ok - 223118

7. Sony Pal - 162365

8. &TV - 154915

9. Rishtey - 153399

10. Zee Anmol - 152740

Top 20 Shows

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV ) - 8375

2. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 7349

3. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 6507

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) - 6429

5. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 6220

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5963

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5744

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5574

9. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5343

10. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5320

11. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4707

12. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4544

13. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 4401

14. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4373

15. Shani (Colors) - 4297

16. Udaan (Colors) - 4285

17. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4170

18. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4076

19. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) 3592

20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3568