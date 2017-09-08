 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Occupies Third Spot, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati; YRKKH Drops Down!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings of week 35 (August 26-September 1) are here. Colors TV and Star Plus are constantly at first and second places, respectively. Sony TV is back on the third slot and this time it's because of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Among the shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Kumkum Bhagya maintain the first and third places, respectively. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs has been replaced by Kaun Banega Crorepati at the second spot.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has occupied second slot with 2.8 TRP ratings. The show has got Sony TV to the third spot, pushing Zee TV to the fourth place.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at the fifth place, has dropped down to the ninth place. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya remains constant at the third place, while its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has occupied seventh spot, with 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Shakti
Shakti and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down to the eighth and 14th place, respectively. While Shakti has managed to get 2.4 ratings, YHM has got 1.9 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh
Sony TV's show, The Kapil Sharma Show has seen a drop in its ratings, while Beyhadh's ratings have slightly improved. While TKSS has managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings, Beyhadh has garnered 0.5 ratings.
Top 10 Channels
1. Colors - 412119
2. Star Plus - 401315
3. Sony TV - 353685
4. Zee TV - 350145
5. Sony SAB - 261410
6. Star Bharat - 240958
7. &TV - 163766
8. Zee Anmol - 162725
9. Sony Pal - 139575
10. Rishtey - 111942
Top 20 Shows
1. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 7221
2. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6253
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5873
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) - 5863
5. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5797
6. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5541
7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5339
8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5285
9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5222
10. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 4549
11. Udaan (Colors) - 4280
12. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4259
13. Shani (Colors) - 4241
14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4160
15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4137
16. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3900
17. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3888
18. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3718
19. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3654
20. Kasam (Colors) - 3390