 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Occupies Third Spot, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati; YRKKH Drops Down!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings of week 35 (August 26-September 1) are here. Colors TV and Star Plus are constantly at first and second places, respectively. Sony TV is back on the third slot and this time it's because of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Among the shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Kumkum Bhagya maintain the first and third places, respectively. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs has been replaced by Kaun Banega Crorepati at the second spot.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has occupied second slot with 2.8 TRP ratings. The show has got Sony TV to the third spot, pushing Zee TV to the fourth place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at the fifth place, has dropped down to the ninth place. The show has managed to get 2.4 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya remains constant at the third place, while its spin-off, Kundali Bhagya has occupied seventh spot, with 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Shakti Shakti and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down to the eighth and 14th place, respectively. While Shakti has managed to get 2.4 ratings, YHM has got 1.9 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh Sony TV's show, The Kapil Sharma Show has seen a drop in its ratings, while Beyhadh's ratings have slightly improved. While TKSS has managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings, Beyhadh has garnered 0.5 ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and Love Ka Hai Intezaar remain constant with 1.1 and 0.4 TRP ratings. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya has seen a drop in its ratings (1.2 TRP ratings).

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 412119

2. Star Plus - 401315

3. Sony TV - 353685

4. Zee TV - 350145

5. Sony SAB - 261410

6. Star Bharat - 240958

7. &TV - 163766

8. Zee Anmol - 162725

9. Sony Pal - 139575

10. Rishtey - 111942

Top 20 Shows

1. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) - 7221

2. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6253

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5873

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) - 5863

5. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5797

6. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5541

7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5339

8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5285

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5222

10. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 4549

11. Udaan (Colors) - 4280

12. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4259

13. Shani (Colors) - 4241

14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4160

15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4137

16. Fear Files (Zee TV) - 3900

17. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3888

18. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3718

19. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3654

20. Kasam (Colors) - 3390