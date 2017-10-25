 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Drops Down; YRKKH Is Back At 5th Place; Bigg Boss Reaches Top 10 Slot!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 41 (October 7 - October 13) are here. Sony TV, which was at the top slot, has been replaced by Colors TV. Sony has occupied the second place, while Star Plus has dropped down to the fourth place.

Among shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati has retained its top spot. Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss 11 has managed to occupy the top 10 slot.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya has climbed up the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the third place with 2.9 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya, has managed to stay at the second place with 3.2 TRP ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was struggling to get back to the top 5 slot has finally managed to occupy the fifth place. The show has managed to get 2.7 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 11 Bigg Boss 11 that entered the TRP chart last week has managed to occupy the top 10th slot. The weekdays episodes have got 2.2 ratings, while Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has got 2.3 ratings. Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Plus' popular shows, Ishqbaaz and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, are still struggling to enter the top 10 slot. While YHM has managed to occupy 14th place (1.8 TRP ratings), Ishqbaaz is constant at the 20th slot with 1.6 ratings. New Entry Zee TV's new show, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, has managed to enter the TRP chart. The show has grabbed 1.6 TRP ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular shows, Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 2, remain unchanged with 0.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has seen a drop in its TRP (0.8 ratings), while Chandra Nandni remains unchanged with 1.2 TRP ratings. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji's TRP has improved. The show has managed to get 1.4 ratings.

Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 424719

2. Sony Entertainment Television - 418327

3. Zee TV - 392945

4. Star Plus - 335683

5. Star Bharat - 293175

6. Sony SAB - 261113

7. Zee Anmol - 169589

8. Sony Pal - 169209

9. &TV - 156696

10. Rishtey - 84786

Top 20 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 8038

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6961

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6348

4. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5989

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5907

6. Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) - 5862

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5651

8. Udaan (Colors) - 5394

9. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5313

10. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4842

11. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4425

12. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 4356

13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4020

14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4015

15. Mahek (Zee TV) - 4013

16. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 3928

17. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 3916

18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3613

19. Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi (Zee TV) - 3498

20. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3468