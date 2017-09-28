 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: SURPRISING! Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart; Arjun Bijlani’s New Show Enters The Chart

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 38 (September 16-September 22) are here. Zee TV tops the TRP charts, thanks to the shows - Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya. Star Plus and Colors TV occupy the second and third positions, while Sony TV is at the fourth slot.
Among shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 retains its top slot, while Khatron Ke Khildai 8 has dropped down. Surprisingly, Kundali Bhagya has taken second spot.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 402089
2. Star Plus - 387250
3. Colors - 382392
4. Sony TV - 377352
5. SONY SAB - 264544
6. Star Bharat - 261294
7. Sony Pal - 159284
8. Zee Anmol - 158159
9. &TV - 155999
10. DD National - 112217
Top 20 Shows
1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 7566
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7394
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6871
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) - 5854
5. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 5804
6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5310
7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5265
8. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5200
9. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5077
10. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5016
11. Udaan (Colors) - 4999
12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4562
13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4537
14. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4482
15. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 4054
16. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3806
17. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3794
18. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3707
19. Shani (Colors) - 3533
20. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3435
Story first published: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 19:35 [IST]
