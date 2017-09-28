 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: SURPRISING! Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart; Arjun Bijlani’s New Show Enters The Chart

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 38 (September 16-September 22) are here. Zee TV tops the TRP charts, thanks to the shows - Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya. Star Plus and Colors TV occupy the second and third positions, while Sony TV is at the fourth slot.

Among shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 retains its top slot, while Khatron Ke Khildai 8 has dropped down. Surprisingly, Kundali Bhagya has taken second spot.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Zee TV - 402089

2. Star Plus - 387250

3. Colors - 382392

4. Sony TV - 377352

5. SONY SAB - 264544

6. Star Bharat - 261294

7. Sony Pal - 159284

8. Zee Anmol - 158159

9. &TV - 155999

10. DD National - 112217

Top 20 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 7566

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7394

3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6871

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) - 5854

5. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) - 5804

6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5310

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5265

8. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 5200

9. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 5077

10. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5016

11. Udaan (Colors) - 4999

12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4562

13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4537

14. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4482

15. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 4054

16. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3806

17. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 3794

18. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 3707

19. Shani (Colors) - 3533

20. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3435