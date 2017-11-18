 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back To The Top 5 Spot; Laado 2 Enters The List!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 45 (November 4- November 10) are here. Colors TV rules the TRP chart, while Zee TV drops down to the second place. Star Plus and Sony TV have retained their third and fourth positions, respectively.

Among shows, Kundali Bhagya rules the roast, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed to the second spot, while Kumkum Bhagya has retained its third spot. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is back with a bang at the fifth spot. Read on...

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have retained their third and first spot, respectively. While the former managed to get 2.8 TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya got 3.1 ratings. YHM & YRKKH Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which managed to enter top 10 spot last week, has managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.6 TRP ratings . Other show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its fourth spot with 2.7 ratings. Bigg Boss Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 has retained its 12th spot. While the weekdays' episodes have got 1.7 ratings, Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has got 2.1 ratings. New Entries Zee TV's Mahek and Star Plus' Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji have managed to enter the TRP chart, this week. The former is at 9th place and has managed to get 2.2 ratings, TSMSPJ has managed occupy 20th spot with 1.7 ratings. New Show Colors' new show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani has managed to enter the TRP chart. The show has occupied 17th place, with 1.8 TRP ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 has got 0.2 ratings. Ek Deewana Tha and Haasil saw a drop in its ratings (0.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively). Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has managed to get 0.8 TRP ratings Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has retained its rating (0.8 TRP ratings). Chandra Nandni saw a slight drop (1.1) in its ratings. Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara has got 0.6 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)



Top 10 Channels

1. Colors - 432885

2. Zee TV - 404864

3. Star Plus - 363096

4. Sony TV - 313731

5. Star Bharat - 311679

6. SAB TV - 286346

7. Sony Pal - 188887

8. Zee Anmol - 150551

9. &TV - 143516

10. Rishtey - 104504

Top 20 Shows

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6845

2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6221

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6219

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6030

5. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 5673

6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5475

7. Udaan (Colors) - 5473

8. Mahakali (Colors) - 5224

9. Mahek (Zee TV) - 4848

10. Kaun Banega Crorepati - Grand Finale (Sony TV) - 4810

11. Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) - 4713

12. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4650

13. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 4279

14. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4252

15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4149

16. Super Dancer (Sony TV) - 4105

17. Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani (Colors) - 4011

18. Dance India Dance (Zee TV) - 3993

19. Shani (Colors) - 3971

20. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji (Star Plus) - 3840

