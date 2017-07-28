 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Occupies Third Spot; TKSS Ratings Improve!

The latest TRP ratings for the week 29 (July 15- July 21) are here. Star Plus continues to rule the TRP chart. Zee TV and Colors TV have maintained their track record of the last week.

Among the shows, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Kumkum Bhagya continue to maintain their top two slots. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third slot pushing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to the sixth place.

Kundali Bhagya Kundali Bhagya, that made a grand entry last week, has surprisingly climbed up the TRP chart. The show has occupied the 4th place pushing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to the sixth place. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kundali Bhagya has managed to get 2.7 ratings, the same ratings as that of Kumkum Bhagya. Well, we must not be surprised if this show surpasses Kumkum Bhagya's ratings in the upcoming weeks. The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is still struggling to find a constant place on the TRP chart. However, the ratings have improved compared to the last week. The show has occupied 11th place with 2.1 ratings. Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz Star Plus' popular shows, Naamkaran and Ishqbaaz has climbed up the TRP charts. Naamkaran and Ishqbaaz have managed to get 2.2 ratings. The former shwo is at the 8th place, while Ishqbaaz has managed to occupy 10th place. Show That Has Vanished From The TRP Chart Kasam that had occupied 19th place last week has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.4 ratings. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 has still not found its place on the TRP chart. The much-hyped show has got 1.1 TRP ratings, this week. Sony TV's Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Beyhadh fans have good news as the ratings of the show have improved. From 0.5, the ratings of the show have apparently increased to 0.7. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bi is constant with 0.5 ratings, while the new show Pehredaar Piya Ki has managed to get 0.9. Star Plus' Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Love Ka Hai Intezaar and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji have managed to maintained their track record of the last week, with 0.4 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 435105

2. Zee TV - 380171

3. Colors - 345848

4. Sony Entertainment Television - 288465

5. Sony SAB - 284646

6. Life OK - 235322

7. &TV - 161702

8. Sony Pal - 160155

9. Rishtey - 145434

10. Zee Anmol - 132419

Top 20 Shows

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 7632

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6040

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5952

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5929

5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5465

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 5391

7. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 5032

8. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4929

9. Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) - 4925

10. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4756

11. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 4683

12. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus ) - 4672

13. Shani (Colors) - 4400

14. Udaan (Colors) - 4222

15. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 4166

16. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4052

17. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3922

18. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3891

19. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 3675

20. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3669