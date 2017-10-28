 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart; Bigg Boss 11 Kicked Out Of The Top 10 Slot!

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 42 (October 14 - October 20) are here. Zee TV's shows, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, have got the channel to the top slot. Sony TV has dropped down to the second slot, while Colors TV occupies the third place. Star Plus remains constant at the fourth place.

Among shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati rules the TRP chart, while Bigg Boss 11 that had occupied the 10th slot last week has dropped down.

Bigg Boss 11 Bigg Boss 11 that had occupied the 10th slot last week, has dropped down to the 12th slot. Both weekend and weekdays shows have managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are constant at third and second places, respectively. While Kundali Bhagya has managed to get 2.9 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has got 2.6 TRP ratings. YRKKH & YHM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to remain at the fifth place with 2.5 ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, too, remain unchanged in its ratings (1.8 TRP ratings). Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular shows, Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 2, remain unchanged with 0.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has seen a slight drop in its TRP (0.7 ratings). While Chandra Nandni remains unchanged with 1.2 TRP ratings, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji's TRP has seen a drop. The show has managed to get 1.2 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Zee TV - 404097

2. Sony Entertainment Television - 387522

3. Colors - 374736

4. STAR Plus - 312769

5. SONY SAB - 274819

6. STAR Bharat - 266899

7. Sony Pal - 167945

8. Zee Anmol - 162906

9. &TV - 154399

10. Rishtey - 85998

Top 10 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 6433

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6406

3. Kumkum Bhagya(Zee TV) - 5799

4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5668

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5509

6. Shakti (Colors TV)

7. Udaan (Colors TV)

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)

9. Super Dancer Chapter (Sony TV) 2

10. Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 (Zee TV)