 »   »   » LEAKED! Bigg Boss 11: List Of Commoners Who Will Enter The House…

Bigg Boss 11 will be aired on October 1. The show was launched yesterday (September 26). The makers and Salman Khan have already clarified that bad behaviour and violation will not be tolerated in the house.

Now, the viewers are excited to know who will enter the show. We had recently revealed the celebrities list. Here are the four commoners who will enter the show...

Shivani Durgah Last season, we saw Om Swami in the Bigg Boss house! This season we will see the entry of ‘sadvi' Shivani Durgah, who is from Noida. Jyoti Kumari The next contestant is a peon's daughter, Jyoti Kumari, who is from Patna. Sapna Choudhary Sapna Choudhary from Haryana will also participate as a commoner on the reality show. Apparently, Sapna is a controversial name in the northern belt for her bold moves. Apparently, she had attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed online. Zubair Khan Another name that is doing the round is, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parker's son-in-law Zubair Khan. Dhinchak Pooja As we revealed earlier, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja might also enter the show.

Watch the video here...

Meet the first four neighbours who've come from various parts of India in an attempt to win your hearts. Are you excited to meet them? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/c4FnfdrpaU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2017

