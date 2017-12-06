 »   »   » LOOK OF LOVE! Newlywed Bharti Singh Looks Radiant As She Returns With Hubby Harsh From Goa (PICS)

Comedienne Bharti Singh got married to her long-term beau, Harsh Limbachiyaa on December 3 in Goa. The marriage was a grand affair, which was attended by the couple's family and close friends from the industry.
Bharti and Harsh have been keeping their fans updated with their wedding pictures on their social media. Post marriage, the couple also shared cute pictures from Goa. Now, the couple has returned to Mumbai after tying the knot in a three-day extravaganza in Goa. Have a look at the pictures...
Harsh & Bharti On The Way To Mumbai
Sharing this picture, Harsh wrote, "It's such a nice feeling to now call you mine ❤With my beautiful wifey @bharti.laughterqueen #marriage #hitched #couplegoals #couple #backtobay #bhartikasasuraal #love #goalife."
Bharti Returns To Mumbai
Bharti shared this picture and wrote, Queen in my own fairytale! @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Back to Bay! #sasural #happilymarried #weddingdiaries #hitched #marriage #blessed🙏 #love #laugh #live #airportstyle #aftermarriage."
Bharti & Harsh Return From Goa
Bharti and Harsh were spotted at the airport. Bharti looked radiant in pink dress. Apparently, the couple were scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday, but due to Cyclone, Ockhi, their flight got cancelled.
Bharti & Harsh
After performing Satyanarayan pooja at Haarsh's home, on December 8, they will be heading to Gujarat, to Amba ji's temple and finally flying off to Europe on the December 17.
Bharti & Harsh's Honeymoon Plan
Bharti was quoted by IE as saying, "It's a month-long honeymoon where we will be covering most of the places like Italy, Venice, Budapest and Greece."
Bharti’s Post Marriage Plans
Post-marriage, Bharti has planned to go on a mini break. She had revealed that she will start working from mid-January.
