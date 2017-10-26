 »   »   » Love Her Or Hate Her, But You Can’t Ignore Her! Dhinchak Pooja Is Stealing The Limelight On BB 11!

The makers of Bigg Boss 11 surprised the audiences with Dhinchak Pooja's entry. For those who don't know Dhinchak Pooja is . . . Her real name is Pooja Jain and she lives in New Delhi. She is popular due to the songs that she records for fun. Her songs are weird and low on lyrics, but are fun to watch! She is often compared to Tahir Shah!

Pooja, who is already popular in the outside world, is in limelight in the Bigg Boss 11 house right from day one! She was trolled by Salman Khan, who also sang her popular song "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" along with her. Read on . . .

Dhinchak Pooja The housemates were equally surprised with her entry and didn't leave any stone unturned to troll her for her funny songs. Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde crossed extremes and insulted Pooja, which didn't go well with the Bigg Boss fans. Pooja Breaks Down The fans took to social media and lashed out at Shilpa and Hina and supported Pooja. But, on her third day in the house, Pooja was so upset that she broke down. Shilpa even tried to console her. Pooja Sent To Jail In today's episode, the housemates will be seen going against Pooja, as she didn't perform the task well and decide to put her in jail. Hina takes the call and along with Pooja, Arshi and Akash, too, will be going to the jail. Akash Says “I Love You” To Pooja After seeing housemates going against Pooja, Akash will be seen telling Pooja that she has too many haters inside the house. Meanwhile, Akash will also be seen bonding with Pooja. He even says, "I love you," to Pooja. Dhinchak Pooja Sings For Mehjabi Siddiqui Dhinchak Pooja and Akash Dadlani will also be seen singing for Mehjabi Siddiqui on her birthday. Pooja Steals The Limelight From Other Housemates Within just few days, Pooja has succeeded in stealing limelight from the other contestants inside the house. While a few fans are seen supporting Pooja, a few of them can't stop trolling her. Read The Tweets: Atik A Sahoo "Wht else #BiggFans of #BB11 cn xpect from a cptn like @eyehinakhan at #BiggBoss11 house? Instead of #DhinchakPooja #HinaKhan sld b in jail." Zain.D‏ "I can't believe what I am doing, checking out Dhinchak Pooja songs :P;) #DhinchakPooja." Subham Shaw‏ "#BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 Get ready to bleed ur ears coz #Dhinchakpooja is planning a collaboration with #AkashDadlani outside the house 😀😁😂" Meera‏ "The way TV celebs are reacting for #DhinchakPooja is too much.Indian Saas-Bahu serials are also a torture to watch. #BiggBoss11 #BB11." Aaɦɳa ✨‏ "I must say #DhinchakPooja is a very nice & innocent girl..."

Well, going by all the tweets, we can just say, "Love her or hate her, but definitely you can't ignore Dhinchak Pooja". What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

WATCH: Dhinchak Pooja BIRTHDAY SONG for Mehjabi Siddiqui