 »   »   » Mahakali: Abhishek Awasthi Replaces Late Arjit Lavania As Nandi

The television industry was shocked with Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania's horrible road mishap. Both the actors were seen on Colors' show Mahakali. Gagan played the role of Lord Indra, while Arjit was seen as Nandi on the show.
Recently, we had reported that Manish Bishla has replaced late Gagan. Now, the makers have found a replacement for Arjit as well. According to Mumbai Mirror report, Abhishek Awasthi will step in for Arjit's character, Nandi. Read on to know what Abhishek has to say...
Abhishek Steps Into Arjit’s Shoes
Abhishek confirmed the reports and said, "This is my first mythological and it's a lavish one. I have been following it since the first episode. Since I'm from the North, such shows interest me."
The Actor Feels There Are Lot Of Things To Learn
He further added, "There are a lot of things even I didn't know about that I learn from watching these shows."
About Nandi…
"Nandi was a great warrior and the best part is that in this show he is not portrayed in a comical light. We have a good-looking Nandi, who is a big draw with kids."
About Replacing Arjit….
About replacing Arjit on the show, the actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The loss of any actor is huge but as they say, ‘The show must go on.'"
Abhishek Says…
"I know a lot of people on the set were very attached to Arjit, who was doing a good job. I also know that I have to make my own mark in the role and not just be his replacement."