 »   »   » Mahakali: Abhishek Awasthi Replaces Late Arjit Lavania As Nandi

The television industry was shocked with Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania's horrible road mishap. Both the actors were seen on Colors' show Mahakali. Gagan played the role of Lord Indra, while Arjit was seen as Nandi on the show.

Recently, we had reported that Manish Bishla has replaced late Gagan. Now, the makers have found a replacement for Arjit as well. According to Mumbai Mirror report, Abhishek Awasthi will step in for Arjit's character, Nandi. Read on to know what Abhishek has to say...