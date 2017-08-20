 »   »   » Gagan Kang & Arjit Lavania’s Death: Mahakali Team Offers Condolences

Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, who played the roles of Lord Indra and Nandi on Colors' show, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, died on Saturday (August 19) in a horrible car accident. Along with the actors, the spot boy was also present who is yet to be identified.
According to reports, Gagan was behind the wheels and lost control of the car, which rammed into a container the rear end of the stationery trailer parked alongside the road. The television industry was shocked with their death and took to social media to offer condolences. Read on...
Utkarsh Naithani
The writer of Mahakali, Utkarsh Naithani tweeted, "Guys just found out some horrible horrible news. In shock."
He further wrote, "Our friends and MahaKaali actors Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania (Indra and Nandi) met with a horrible car accident. They're no more..."
Nitin Dhall
Creative director Nitin Dhall wrote, "Really sad and disturbed to hear about our tv actors of Mahakali Gagan kang and arjit Lawania RIP. may god give strength to their families."
Falaq Naaz
Falaq Naaz, who plays Goddess Saraswati on the show, Mahakali was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It is very sad and unfortunate. I am numb with the news. I am feeling sad for their families especially for Gagan's mom as I think she is all alone."
Rahul Tewary
The producer of Mahakali, Rahul Tewary was upset, his brother Siddharth Tewary, who has been directing and writing the show, could only say, "Shocking."
Kanan Malhotra
Kanan Malhotra, who plays Lord Vishnu, on the show was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "They were both nice people and we bonded very well. Life is uncertain and hope God gives their families strength. I pray for them and let their souls rest in peace."
Nikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma, who portrays the role of Goddess Lakshmi on the show said, "Gagan and Arijit were very simple and down to earth persons. They used to lighten up everyone's moods. I can only have concern for Gagan's mom. He was very stressed about her since she was not keeping well."
Danish Akhtar Saifi
Danish Akhtar Saifi, who played Nishumbh on the show, said, "The news shook me. Arijit was a very good friend. We used to have coffee together on the sets of Mahakaali. I am at a loss of words, hope his soul rests in peace."