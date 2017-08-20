 »   »   » Gagan Kang & Arjit Lavania’s Death: Mahakali Team Offers Condolences

Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, who played the roles of Lord Indra and Nandi on Colors' show, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, died on Saturday (August 19) in a horrible car accident. Along with the actors, the spot boy was also present who is yet to be identified.

According to reports, Gagan was behind the wheels and lost control of the car, which rammed into a container the rear end of the stationery trailer parked alongside the road. The television industry was shocked with their death and took to social media to offer condolences. Read on...