 »   »   » SHOCKING! Mahakali's Gagan Kang & Arjit Lavania Die In A Car Accident; TV Celebs Offer Condolences

Colors' show, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actors Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania and spot boy were killed in a car accident. Apparently, the actors' car lost control and rammed into a stationary trailer on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Manor, in Palghar district on Saturday (August 19).
Gagan plays the role of Lord Indra, while Arjit played the role of Nandi on Colors' mythological show, Mahakali. According to report, Gagan was driving the Fiat Linea. The spot boy, who was seated on rear seat, has not been identified yet. Read on to know more...
Mahakali Actors’ Car Crashed Into Stationary Trailer
The actors and the spot boy were returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat. The car crashed into the rear end of the stationery trailer parked alongside the road.
(Image Source: ANI)
Eye-witnesses Say…
According to TOI reports, the trailer was parked correctly on the siding of the road. Eye-witnesses said that the impact was such that the car's roof smashed into the trailer before turning reverse.
Victims Killed On The Spot
The victims were killed on the spot. Gagan was found dead on the driver's seat, and beer cans and snacks were found on the front and rear seats.
The Car Was Over Speeding!
It is said that the driver was over speeding, which was displayed on the car. The police haven't ruled out the possibility of drunken driving and are waiting for autopsy report.
Colors Took To Twitter To Offer Condolences
Colors wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 2 of our #Mahakaali actors, Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania who tragically lost their lives. RIP."
Debina Bonnerjee
Debina shared a picture and wrote, "In fond memory and questions and lessons.... #rip #GaganKang .never knew I would write a rip for a friend 😭."
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra wrote, "My heart goes out to the families of #gagankang & #arjitlawania ... This is so unfortunate I'm so perturbed by this accident. May God give enough strength to their loved ones in such sad times."
KVB Further Wrote…
"My sister's closest friend had lost her son in a car crash on the highway driving at night. I have personally been through a very horrid accident recently with my loved ones. My car was also crushed like this, but we were really really lucky, with escaped with minor scratches and concussion."
KVB Requests People Not To Drive At Night
"All I want to convey is, anyone who drives on highways, Pls pls pls don't drive in the night, Pls get enough sleep and its OK if we are delayed by few hours.Our lives are precious, if not for your self pls think of the people who love you. May Gagan's & Arijit's soul rest in peace. Om namo shivaya 🙏."
Sourabh Raaj Jain
"Extremely saddened by dis tragic loss, may God give strength to dere families. Gagan kang nd Arjit lavania....RIP."