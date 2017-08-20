 »   »   » SHOCKING! Mahakali's Gagan Kang & Arjit Lavania Die In A Car Accident; TV Celebs Offer Condolences

Colors' show, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actors Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania and spot boy were killed in a car accident. Apparently, the actors' car lost control and rammed into a stationary trailer on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Manor, in Palghar district on Saturday (August 19).

Gagan plays the role of Lord Indra, while Arjit played the role of Nandi on Colors' mythological show, Mahakali. According to report, Gagan was driving the Fiat Linea. The spot boy, who was seated on rear seat, has not been identified yet. Read on to know more...