 »   »   » Mahakali: Gagan Kang Replaced; Makers Ban Late Night Travelling!

The television industry was shocked with Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania's horrible road mishap. Both Gagan and Arjit were part of the ongoing Colors' show, Mahakali.
While Mahakali team is still shocked and grieving for their colleagues, the show must go on. The makers have not only found replacement for Gagan, they have even made a strict rule. Read on to know more...
Gagan Played Lord Indra On Mahakali
It has to be recalled that Gagan played the role of Lord Indra, while Arjit was seen as Nandi on Mahakali. Initially, Nikhil Arya was to play Lord Indra, but he opted out of the show because of an injury. Nikhil was replaced by Gagan.
Gagan Replaced By Manish Bishla
Now, Manish Bishla will be seen replacing Gagan on the show. Apparently, the actor has also started shooting. The hunt for Arjit's replacement is still going on.
Manish Bishla Says…
Manish was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "He (Gagan) was my friend and we worked together on another mythological show, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, for three years with Gagan playing Kesari and Vibhishan. I'm still in shock, may his soul rest in peace."
Gagan & Arjit Die In A Road Mishap
It has to be recalled that the accident happened when Gagan, Arjit and spot boy were returning to their Goregaon home from their studio at Umbergaon in Gujarat. The car crashed into the rear end of the stationery trailer parked alongside the road.
Makers Ban Late Night Travelling
Hence, the makers have made a strict rule for the team not to travel at night. Falak Naaz, who plays the role of Goddess Saraswati on the show, confirmed the development.
Nikita Sharma Says It Is The Best Decision
Nikita Sharma, who is seen as Lakshmi on the show was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "It is the best decision that the production house has taken. I'm completely up for it."
Nikita Further Adds…
"Nothing is more expensive than your own life. In fact I will make sure that no one from our set leaves during dark. I myself would never leave the shoot without proper rest."