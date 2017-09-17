 »   »   » Major Fire Breaks Out At RK Studio; Will Super Dancer 2 Get Postponed?

A major fire broke out on the reality TV show, Super Dancer Season 2 sets, at the iconic RK Studio in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday (September 16) afternoon. The Super Dancer 2 set was completely damaged in the fire.
Apparently, 11 fire engines, five water tankers and ambulances were rushed to douse the blaze. No causalities were reported.
Major Fire At RK Studio
According to reports, the fire began at the decorative equipment in the studio. Chief fire officer, P Rahangdale was quoted by TOI as saying, "As the items are highly inflammable, the fire spread very fast. We have managed to bring it under control."
No Casualities
RK studio was founded in 1948 by late actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. His son, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter, "Sad A major fire broke out at RK Studios We have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated."
Rishi Kapoor Tweets...
He further wrote, "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away."
Super Dancer 2 Set Destroyed
Since the Super Dancer 2 set was completely damaged, it was said that the show (which was set to hit the television screens within 15 days) might get postponed. But, according to the latest report, the show might premier on the announced date itself.
Luckily, No One Was Shooting
A source was quoted by IANS as saying, "Luckily, no one was injured as the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show was locked and no one was shooting.... We shot at the location last week, and the next shoot was scheduled for September 29 or 30."