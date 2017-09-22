 »   »   » Mallika Dua Rejected Bigg Boss Thrice; Here’s Why…

The Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the television screens soon. The makers have revealed a few promos that give us a glimpse of the theme of the show.

We recently reported about the list of contestants who have been approached, as well as rejected the show. Now, we hear another celebrity, Mallika Dua has rejected the show, not once but thrice!

Mallika Dua was quoted by India Today as saying, "I have refused the show thrice so far, not because it is beyond me or anything. But I don't think it will bring out my best qualities."

She added, "Keeping out the worst in me and I don't want to be seen like that with 50 cameras on me. I would rather show my best side to people if I'm getting paid for it."

Mallika Dua feels that Bigg Boss is bad PR. She was quoted as saying, "Bigg Boss is bad PR. For some people it is good PR but for me it will prove to be bad PR."

The actress will be seen as one of the mentors in Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show will hit the television screens on September 30, on Star Plus.