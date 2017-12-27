 »   »   » FRESH PICS! Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta’s Wedding Reception: Ekta, Krystle, Gauhar & Others Attend

It was yet another big fat wedding in the Telly town. After Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole's wedding, the Iraninan beauty and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi tied a knot with her long term boyfriend Gaurav Gupta, who is an entrepreneur based out in Delhi.

The actress surprised her fans with a hush-hush court marriage in January. We had recently, reported about the Mehndi and Sangeet events, which happened on Saturday (March 4). A grand wedding reception was organised on Sunday (March 5). The celebrities from television as well as Bollywood attended the lavish wedding reception.

Television czarina Ekta Kapoor, Bffs VJ Bani and Gauahar Khan, Krystle Dsouza, Karan Tacker, Karanvir Bohra, Gautam Gupta, Designer Masaba Khan, Sussanne Khan's family members and others attended Mandana-Gaurav's wedding reception. Check Out Mandana-Gaurav's Grand Wedding Reception Pictures...

Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta’s Wedding Reception Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana looked like a fairy in a pastel green gown and with minimal accessory, while Gaurav looked dapper in the black suit. Karanvir Bohra Karanvir Bohra shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing my friend @gauravguptaofficial and @mandanakarimi a very happy wedding life....god bless you brotha 👫." Karanvir & Gautam He also shared a few pictures and wrote, "My darling buddies, my #mammey friends @mistergautam @manish.vallicha and #ashishraheja I love you guys 😘😘😘." Ekta Kapoor With Mandana Television czarina Ekta Kapoor, who had produced Mandana's Bollywood film Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, also attended Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta's wedding reception. Mandana and Ekta also posed for the shutterbugs. Gauhar Khan Gauhar Khan, who also attended Mandana and Gaurav's other wedding events, was present at the lavish reception party. Krystle D'Souza Brahmarakshas actress Krystle D'Souza also attended Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta's wedding reception. She looked gorgeous in grey coloured gown. Sharing this picture Kryslte wrote, "here is so much hiding amongst the Greys 🌪 Such festive feels in this Outfit." Masaba Gupta Designer Masaba Gupta, who had also designed dresses for Mandana's wedding events attended the event. Anu Malik Indian Idol 7 judge Anu Malik also graced Mandana & Gaurav's wedding reception.

Mandana got engaged in July 2016. The actress had said that they have been dating since two years. A day before their anniversary, Gaurav proposed her. Initially, she was shocked, but she feels it beautiful.

Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta Wedding Bash: Bani, Gauhar, Shahid-Mira & Others Attend (PICS)

The actress shocked her fans with her hush-hush court marriage. She had tweeted, "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta'."

Mandana rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9. She was called tantrum queen of the house. She also gave a tough competition to the other contestants. Her boyfriend, Gaurav had surprised the actress in the Bigg Boss 9 finale as he was present on the show to support his girlfriend.

When the actress was inside the Bigg Boss house, the rumour of her marriage with model Lalit Kumar, who hailed from New Delhi, was doing the rounds. But the actress had denied the reports saying that they aren't married.