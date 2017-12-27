 »   »   » Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta Wedding Bash: Bani, Gauhar, Shahid-Mira & Others Attend (PICS)

Bigg Boss 9 constant Mandana Karimi and her long term boyfriend Gaurav Gupta (who is a businessman) had a court marriage earlier this year. The couple had a star-studded Sangeet ceremony on Saturday (March 5).

Celebrities from Bollywood and television industry graced Mandana and Gaurav's Sangeet event that was held in Mumbai. Among television celebrities, VJ Bani, Gauhar Khan and other stars graced the event. Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput, Aftab and his wife, Tusshar Kapoor were a few Bollywood celebrities who attended Mandana's Sangeet ceremony.

The actress also had a mehndi ceremony. She had shared a video clipping, in which she and other guests were seen applying Mehndi. Check out Mandana & Gaurav's wedding pictures...

Mandana Karimi & Gaurav Gupta Wedding Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta's wedding was a grand affair. The marriage was attended by Bollywood and television industry celebrities. Mandana Mandana looked gorgeous in the red lehenga, while Gaurav chose white sherwani. Pic: Mandana's Wedding Venue In January, Mandana got married in a hush-hush ceremony. She tweeted, "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta'." In Pic: Mandana-Gaurav Wedding Venue Previously, Mandana shared a picture (posing with a beautiful ring) on Instagram. She wrote, "I said Yes ❤️." Mandana-Gaurav's Wedding Regarding Gaurav's proposal, she was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "We have been dating for two years, tomorrow is our anniversary and he proposed to me today!" Mandana & Gaurav's Grand Wedding She further added, "I was shocked, but it feels so beautiful now. We were at a hotel and he went down on his knees holding my hand...It was so romantic." Mandana-Gaurav In Pic: Mandana and Gaurav snapped together while performing pooja. (Image Source: Instagram) Mandana-Gaurav Wedding VJ Bani and her best friend Gauhar Khan graced the event. It has to be recalled that Mandana had supported VJ Bani in Bigg Boss 10. Mandana had also shared a few pictures snapped with Bani, post Bigg Boss. (Image Source: Instagram) Celebrities At Mandana Wedding Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput attended Mandana's wedding. Tusshar, Aftab and other Bollywood celebrities too, graced the event. (Image Source: Instagram) Gauhar Sharing this picture, Gauhar wrote, "Stunning stunning stunning @mayyurgirotraofficial ...... This outfit was love at first sight .... Beautiful earings by @dwarkadaschandumaljewellers styled by my numerouno @devs213 for @mandanakarimi sangeet !!! #weddings #love #joy #mangoesgupta 💞" Mandana's Mehndi Event Sharing this picture, Mandana wrote, "Thank you Masabi for my fabulous mehendi outfit.#mangoesgupta #friendslikefamily #bro #mehendiceremony 💞." Mandana-Gaurav Mandana also shared a video clipping and wrote, "💞👰 #mangoesgupta." Bani & Gauhar A few video clippings from Mandana's marriage are doing the round. In one of the videos, Gauhar Khan and Bani J were seen dancing to the song 'Deewani Mastani'.

Mandana rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9. She was called tantrum queen of the house. She also gave a tough competition to the other contestants.

It has to be recalled that Mandana's boyfriend, Gaurav had surprised the actress in the Bigg Boss 9 finale as he was present on the show to support his girlfriend. Apparently, it was Gaurav's first public. It was also said that they are planning to get married soon!

When the actress was inside the Bigg Boss house, the rumour of her marriage with model Lalit Kumar, who hailed from New Delhi, was doing the rounds. But the actress had denied the reports saying that they aren't married.

Mandana also entered Bigg Boss 10 house during the Mela task. She gave a tough time to Lopamudra Raut.