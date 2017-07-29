 »   »   » Mandana Karimi’s Tantrums Continue In Real Life; Here’s Why She Doesn’t Want To Stay With Guptas…

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi recently shocked everyone by filing a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. She alleged that she was 'thrown out of her matrimonial house' by her in-laws.

There are two sides of any stories. Now, there are reports that Mandana herself was responsible for the spat. Read on to know more...

Mandana’s Tantrums A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Mandana made life difficult for the Guptas, who are a very respectable family which will never indulge in washing dirty linen in public." What Was Mandana’s Problem? The big problem of Mandana was Smriti Khanna, who recently got engaged to Gaurav's brother Gautam Gupta. Apparently, post Smriti and Gautam's marriage; she didn't want Smriti to stay in the same house. Mandana Hated Smriti Khanna! A source from Gupta family was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Mandana hated Smriti. They caught up with each other in family functions." Mandana Didn’t Want Smriti To Stay In The Same House! "Smriti was quite good to her, but Mandana made it clear to Gaurav that she will not share the same house with Smriti." Smriti Unaffected When Smriti was asked about the same, she said that she is unaffected with Mandana's issues with Gupta family. She trusts the family and her marriage plans with Gautam haven't changed. Smriti Trusts Gupta Family Smriti Khanna was quoted as saying, "My parents and I are sure of what I am going to do. They have no doubts about the Gupta family, not then neither now. I trust Gautam and his family and they are very good with me." Does Mandana Has Evidences Against Gupta Family? The source further added, "Mandana has been shouting hoarse against the Gupta family. But she'll have to prove all that in Court." Mandana’s Tantrums Continues In Real Life! "She will be asked for the proof, and her case will become very weak if she doesn't have it. Besides, we all know from her Bigg Boss days that how moody and difficult Mandana is."

If the above reports are true then, we must remind Mandana that at Bigg Boss house, her in-mates had to bear her tantrum, as there was no other option for them. But, this is real life, no one will bear her tantrums here!