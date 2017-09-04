 »   »   » Mohit Sehgal Paired Opposite Preetika Rao In Love Ka Hai Intezaar!

Mohit Sehgal's fans can rejoice as the actor is back on television. The actor, who was last seen on Sarojini and dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 along with his wife Sanaya Irani, has been roped in for Star Plus' Dopahar show, Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Earlier there were rumours of Heena Parmar joining the show. But now, according to the confirmed report, Mohit will be seen opposite Preetika Rao.

Apparently, Mohit will be seen as a rich businessman, Ayaan. The show is all set to take a leap. There might be a possibility of a love triangle on the show.

Mohit confirmed an entertainment portal about his entry on the show. He said, "Yes I am doing the show and my character will be a mysterious one. With passing time, the mysteries will be unveiled and a love triangle will also take place."

The first season of the show (before leap) was all about Keith Sequeira and Sanjeeda Sheikh's love story. Keith was seen as a royal prince - Maharaja Madhav Singh Ranawat, while Sanjeeda played a leading Bollywood actress, Kamini Mathur.

But, Madhav is already be married to Maharani Vijaylakshmi Singh and also has 3-year-old daughter, Madhuri.