 »   »   » Mouni Roy Celebrates Her Birthday; Bestie Sriti Jha & Other Television Actors Wish The Actress

Mouni Roy is ringing in her birthday today (September 28). The actress has come a long way from her debut show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days. She has completely shed her traditional image, and is now considered as one of the divas in television in the television industry.
The television actors took to social media to wish the gorgeous actress on her special day. Have a look...
Mouni’s Bestie Sriti Jha Wish Her On Her Special Day….
"Upside down kind of friendships Happy birthday mouni @imouniroy...I wish for you everything EVERYTHING that you desire, Mostly happiness and all the magical romance of Austen, I wish for you poetry, I wish you the chaos of Christopher Nolan, I wish you the calm of murakami."
Naagin Actress, Adaa Khan Wishes Mouni
"Its a Special day for an awesome girl ❤️ @imouniroy i love u 🤗 our paths may change as life goes along but our bond will inshallah always remain strong!! I have so many videos cant post all.. we dint realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun❤️ my best wishes for dis crazyyyy girl 😘😘happy bday🎉 #shivsha."
Mouni’s Naagin Co-actor, Arjun Bijlani Wishes Her…
"Wish the best for u always @imouniroy .happy birthday 🙇🙇#friend #birthday."
Amit Tandon Wishes Mouni…
"Wish you a happy birthday @imouniroy . May you get all that you wish for and may your loved ones also be blessed."
Sanjeeda Sheikh Wishes Mouni…
"Happy bday to the kid @imouniroy who will never ever grow up 😻and pls remain like this always ..i ❤️u monuuuu babyyyyy."
Rithvik Dhanjani Wishes Mouni…
"Mouniiiiiiiiiiii hapyyyyy happpyyyy birthdayyyyyyyyy!!!! there is not one person that i know on who's face you haven't put a smile on...stay the happy soul that you are and keep spreading those smile and keep making people happy...🤗🤗🤗😘 lottttttssssss of loveeeee!!! @imouniroy."
Maniesh Paul Wishes Mouni…
"Wish u a very very happy birthday @imouniroy !!! Stay blessed and as charming always🤗🤗 #mp #friends #hbd #happy #birthdaygirl #nagin😜😘😘😘😘."