 »   »   » Naamkaran Actress Aditi Rathore & Boyfriend Shreedhan Part Ways

Naamkaran actress, Aditi Rathore was in news for her on and off relationship with her boyfriend, Shreedhan Singh. A few months ago, announced her break-up with her boyfriend. But, later clarified that it was a prank that they played with their friends.
Now again, the actress took to social media to reveal about her break-up. She further asked people to not to bother him. Read on and check out a few insta pictures that remind of their good old days together...
Aditi & Shreedhan Part Ways
Aditi's post read, "Hey everyone! This message here is to address that as me and Shreedhan r not together now. I dont want people to bother him anymore."
Aditi Says #nohate
"And as for the blocking part I did it due to some inappropriate posts and comments #nohate #nobullshit will be taken #lovetoall ❤️" (sic).
Aditi Writes…
A few days ago, Aditi had shared this picture and wrote, "After a tiring day #bff #trust #madpeople #fearless 😘❤️."
Aditi & Shreedhan
Sharing this picture Aditi wrote, "Some quality time together after work .. 😊🤗😘😘.Out of sight but never out of mind"
Aditi & Her Boyfriend Posing At The Gym
Aditi wrote, "One day or Day one ! U decide . .#gympartner #couples #dirtymirror #prisma."