Naamkaran Actress Aditi Rathore & Boyfriend Shreedhan Part Ways

Naamkaran actress, Aditi Rathore was in news for her on and off relationship with her boyfriend, Shreedhan Singh. A few months ago, announced her break-up with her boyfriend. But, later clarified that it was a prank that they played with their friends.

Now again, the actress took to social media to reveal about her break-up. She further asked people to not to bother him. Read on and check out a few insta pictures that remind of their good old days together...

Aditi's post read, "Hey everyone! This message here is to address that as me and Shreedhan r not together now. I dont want people to bother him anymore."

"And as for the blocking part I did it due to some inappropriate posts and comments #nohate #nobullshit will be taken #lovetoall ❤️" (sic).

A few days ago, Aditi had shared this picture and wrote, "After a tiring day #bff #trust #madpeople #fearless 😘❤️."

Sharing this picture Aditi wrote, "Some quality time together after work .. 😊🤗😘😘.Out of sight but never out of mind"

Aditi wrote, "One day or Day one ! U decide . .#gympartner #couples #dirtymirror #prisma."

Posting this picture Aditi wrote, "So I have been reading all the bad comments about him . first thing if he wouldn't have been there i would have not been in acting in the first place . Plus try saying that in front of him . and you will know what he really is ! #respect."

Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 16:24 [IST]
