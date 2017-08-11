 »   »   » Twin Spoilers: Neil Injured In Bomb Blast In Naamkaran; Purab Takes Sangram’s Place In Mantap In KB!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran, and Zee TV's top show, Kumkum Bhagya are keeping the audiences engaged to the show with interesting tracks.

As we know in Naamkaran, Avni's secret is out and she is thrown out of Neil's house, while on Kumkum Bhagya, Purab is trying to rescue Disha, who has got into danger because of him. Read on to know the upcoming twists on both the shows...

Naamkaran Spoiler In the upcoming episodes, Neil and Avni will be seen celebrating Janmastami festival. The couple will be seen doing arati. Janmastami Festival Twist The couple is happy together, but their happiness does not last long as a bomb will be placed in the ‘handi'. Neil Injured In A Bomb Blast Neil is unaware of it and when he climbs up to break the ‘handi', the bomb blasts, and Neil gets severely injured. Neil Hospitalised Neil will be hospitalised, while Avni will be shattered to see his condition. She breaks down and asks him to get well soon for her sake. Kumkum Bhagya In Kumkum Bhagya, Sangram wants to take revenge on Disha as she slapped him in public. Disha is in problem as Sangram wants to marry her. Purab Escapes Purab gets into a fight with Sangram and the latter gets hurt. Purab escapes from the place and takes Sangram's place on the mantap. Will Purab Marry Disha? Disha recognises Purab, but won't reveal anything. Will Purab marry Disha? Well, the answer is no, as Sangram gains consciousness and stops the marriage. Alia Wants To Marry Purab Meanwhile, Alia continues to brainwash her brother Abhi. She wants to marry Purab for which she takes Abhi's help. Will Abhi help Alia?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the shows...