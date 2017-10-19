 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Avni Becomes Mishti’s Caretaker; Juhi To Die!

Naamkaran makers are keeping the audiences glued to the show. Juhi's daughter Mishti's entry has added a new twist on the show.

Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil have parted ways to search for Juhi's daughter, Mishti. Avni is in Goa searching for the little girl. On the other hand, Neil is in tension, as Avni goes missing and the family members pressurise him to search for Avni. He also needs to search for Juhi's daughter.

Avni Is Mishti’s Caretaker Meanwhile, Avni changes her name and Vidyut appoints her as Mishti's caretaker. To save her from Vidyut, Avni plans to take Mishti to a summer camp. She plans to ask the same to Vidyut during the press meet as he can't deny her there. Avni’s Plan To Rescue Mishti Vidyut is in dilemma as Avni asks him about the summer camp in the press meet. He agrees but tells her that his bodyguards will be with them 24/7. Ali Joins Avni Ali too, joins Avni in the mission of rescuing Mishti. Also, Neil reaches Goa in search of Mishti. It has to be seen whether Neil, Avni and Ali be successful in rescuing Mishti. Neil’s Fakes Juhi’s Death On the other hand, Neil also plans something big. According to the latest spoiler, he plans Juhi's death. The family members think Juhi is dead as Gurumaa's goons were chasing Juhi and trying to kill her. Juhi Is Hidden In A Safe Place In fact, Juhi would be rushed to the hospital and would be declared dead. But, in real, Neil will be hiding Juhi in a secret safe place.

Well, it has to be seen why Neil plans to fake Juhi's death. Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the show.