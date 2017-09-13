 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Avni Changes Her Avatar To Find Out Dayawanti’s Truth

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences engaged to the show. The latest twists on the show are keeping the viewers glued to the television screen.

In the previous episode, we saw Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil shattered, as they feel Ali is dead. Neil promises that he will not spare the culprits. He feels that Raghu Pandit is behind this and tells DD that they will have to investigate the case soon. Read on to know the latest update and spoiler of the show...