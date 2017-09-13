 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Avni Changes Her Avatar To Find Out Dayawanti’s Truth

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences engaged to the show. The latest twists on the show are keeping the viewers glued to the television screen.
In the previous episode, we saw Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil shattered, as they feel Ali is dead. Neil promises that he will not spare the culprits. He feels that Raghu Pandit is behind this and tells DD that they will have to investigate the case soon. Read on to know the latest update and spoiler of the show...
Naamkaran Latest Update
Meanwhile, Ali, who is alive and kidnapped by Dayawanti, thanks Meher aka Juhi for helping him. Meher tells that she will alert Avni about Dayawanti's plotting.
Avni Finds Juhi & Neil’s Photo
While Neil will be thinking of expressing his love for Avni, the latter finds Neil and Juhi's pictures. She gets to know that Meher is Juhi.
Neil Shocked To See Juhi Alive
In the upcoming episode, Avni meets Meher, while Neil asks Avni what is she hiding from him and why she is at the place. Avni shocks Neil by calling Juhi! Neil is also shocked to see Juhi alive.
Neil Keeps Avni In House Arrest
Neil keeps Avni in house arrest and asks his team to keep an eye on Avni, as he doesn't want to lose her. He feels Avni might get into trouble if she leaves the house.
Avni Wants To Find Who Is Troubling Them
While Neil has tight security outside the house, Avni is in a dilemma. But she is not the girl who sits silently. She feels that she has to leave the house to know who is creating trouble for her and her family members.
Avni Changes Her Avatar
Hence, Avni changes her avatar (disguise of middle aged dusky woman) and escapes from the house. Neither Neil nor his team recognises her.