Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni Goes In Search Of Juhi’s Daughter; Avni & Neil To Share Romantic Moment!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences glued to the show; first, Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil's love story, then Neil's ex-girlfriend's entry and now Juhi's daughter's entry is keeping the viewers engaged.

In the previous episode, we saw how Neil is confused about Juhi and Avni. The family members want to celebrate Avni and Neil's anniversary, while Neil is worried about Juhi and her daughter. Read on to know the upcoming twist . . .

Neela Worried About Avni

Avni goes missing. She leaves a message to Neela. The latter reads the letter and gets upset and looks worried.

Neil & Neela

Neil too, reads the letter and tells Neela that he is going in search of Juhi's daughter. Neela is upset that Neil is not concerned about Avni.

Neil

Neela feels that Neil is worried about Juhi and not Avni. But, Neil assures that Avni is in Goa and is safe.

Avni In Search Of Juhi's Daughter

Apparently, Avni does not want Juhi's daughter to have a bad childhood, like she did. So, she goes to Goa, in search of Juhi's daughter, Mishti.

Avni Finds Mishti

She reaches a restaurant and also succeeds in finding Mishti. But, Avni will be missing Neil in Goa.

Neil In Goa

Also, Neil reaches Goa in search of Juhi's daughter. Apparently, Neil goes in search of Juhi's daughter, but the family members feel that he is going in search of Avni.

Avni & Neil To Share Romantic Moment

According to the latest spoiler, Neil and Avni will be seen sharing a romantic moment in Goa. It has to be seen whether Neil and Avni succeed in bringing Mishti home.

