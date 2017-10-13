 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni Goes In Search Of Juhi’s Daughter; Avni & Neil To Share Romantic Moment!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences glued to the show; first, Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil's love story, then Neil's ex-girlfriend's entry and now Juhi's daughter's entry is keeping the viewers engaged.

In the previous episode, we saw how Neil is confused about Juhi and Avni. The family members want to celebrate Avni and Neil's anniversary, while Neil is worried about Juhi and her daughter. Read on to know the upcoming twist . . .