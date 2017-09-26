 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Finally, Neil Reaches Rang Mahal; Dayawanti & Amol Try To Escape!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Gurumaa and Dayawanti's track. Juhi is stuck in Rang Mahal, and Avni (Aditi Rathore) gets kidnapped by Gurumaa and Dayawanti's goons.

Dayawanti gets to know that Juhi is Neil's ex-girlfriend, and taunts Avni. She says that Avni's life too will become like her mother! Juhi is hurt to know that Avni is Neil's wife. But to come out of Rang Mahal, the girls join hands. Check out the upcoming twist in the show...