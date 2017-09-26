 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Finally, Neil Reaches Rang Mahal; Dayawanti & Amol Try To Escape!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Gurumaa and Dayawanti's track. Juhi is stuck in Rang Mahal, and Avni (Aditi Rathore) gets kidnapped by Gurumaa and Dayawanti's goons.
Dayawanti gets to know that Juhi is Neil's ex-girlfriend, and taunts Avni. She says that Avni's life too will become like her mother! Juhi is hurt to know that Avni is Neil's wife. But to come out of Rang Mahal, the girls join hands. Check out the upcoming twist in the show...
Avni Sold!
In the upcoming episode, during ‘nilami', the customer chooses Juhi. When the client tries to touch Juhi, Avni warns the client. The client is impressed with Avni, and now instead of Juhi, the client chooses Avni.
Avni Dances For Neil
Avni is worried as she is stuck in Rang Mahal. But she is confident that Neil will rescue Avni, Juhi and other girls. Avni is forced to dance. She will be seen dancing for Neil.
Avni In Bengali Avatar
Also, Gurumaa will be seen applying sindoor to all suhagans, but she stops in front of Avni and taunts her by calling her ‘unlucky'. But Gurumaa slips and the sindoor falls on Avni. Gurumaa
Neil Enters Rang Mahal
Neil, who is suspended, along with his colleagues' help and makes a plan to enter the Rang Mahal. Apparently, they reach the Rang Mahal, by entering inside a huge Ravan's effigy!
Avni Gets To Know Amol’s Truth
In the upcoming episode, Avni gets to know Amol's truth. She is angry at Amol and goes in search of him in the Rang Mahal.
Dayawanti & Amol Try To Escape
But, Dayawanti and Amol try to escape from the place by stealing Ragini's (Gurumaa) money. Now that Neil is in the Rang Mahal and Avni is also searching for Amol and Dayawanti, it has to be seen whether they escape from the place or not.